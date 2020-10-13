e-paper
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP's Gonda: Cops

Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops

Officers said the preliminary enquiry suggested that the inflammable liquid was thrown from the open window of the house; the eldest sister suffered major injuries on face and chest while two other sisters have minor injuries on hands.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Police said the three Dalit sisters have been admitted to the Gonda district hospital where they are being treated and investigation is underway. (Photo HT)
Police said the three Dalit sisters have been admitted to the Gonda district hospital where they are being treated and investigation is underway. (Photo HT)
         

Three Dalit sisters - aged 8, 12 and 17 years - were attacked with inflammable liquid, suspected to be acid used in cleaning toilets, while they were sleeping inside their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district in the early hours of Tuesday, said police officials. There have been no arrests in the incident as yet.

Officers said the preliminary enquiry suggested that the inflammable liquid was thrown from the open window of the house; the eldest sister suffered major injuries on face and chest while two other sisters have minor injuries on hands. They said all three have been admitted to the Gonda district hospital where they are being treated and investigation is underway.

The officials confirmed the three sisters are from Dhobi community and fall under the scheduled caste category.

A police official at DGP headquarters in Lucknow said the incident took place in Paska village under Paraspur police station limits of Gonda at around 2.30 am on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He said the initial probe revealed that the girls were sleeping in the room on the second floor of the house and the attacker climbed up to throw acid from the open window.

He said the sequence of events suggested that the attacker was aware about the family and knew that the girl sleeps in a room on the second floor. He said the police team have yet to trace the attacker and reason behind the crime. The eldest girl, the officer added, would probably help in tracing the accused and clarify the reason behind the attack.

