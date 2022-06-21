Home / India News / Man convicted of raping minor consumes poison in Kerala court building
Man convicted of raping minor consumes poison in Kerala court building

The incident was reported from Irinjalakuda in this central Kerala district, police said.
Published on Jun 21, 2022 11:17 PM IST
PTI |

A man allegedly tried to kill himself by consuming poison in a court building in Kerala on Tuesday soon after a POCSO court punished him for raping a minor girl four years ago, police said.

The incident was reported from Irinjalakuda in this central Kerala district, police said.

The convict, Ganeshan in his 60s, allegedly consumed the poison which he had taken in his possession soon after the court sentenced him to 48 years imprisonment for raping the minor girl in a village under Valappad police station limit in 2018, they said.

He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College Hospital here. He is said to be out of danger, police added.

