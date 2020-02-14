e-paper
Home / India News / Man dials 112 before killing self, wife and two kids in Varanasi

Man dials 112 before killing self, wife and two kids in Varanasi

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
A middle aged man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two teenage children. (Representative Image)
Upset over his poor financial condition, a middle aged man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two teenage children in Nachni Kuan locality of Adampur area in Varanasi early on Friday, police said.

While the body of the man, 45, was found hanging from the ceiling, the body of his wife, 42, lay on the ground. His son, 17, and daughter, 15, were found dead on the bed in another room, they added.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot which revealed the family’s poor financial condition, the police said.

Inspector general (IG) of police Vijay Singh Meena and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary visited the spot after getting information.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. But thorough investigation is being done. Forensic team has also visited the spot and collected evidence,” the IG said.

“It appears that the children, whose bodies were found on the bed, had consumed sleeping pills or some other substance, and later, they were strangulated before the couple committed suicide,” he added.

SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said investigation was under way and the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.

As per the police, the man dealt in assembling fan parts and had suffered loss in his business. Before taking the extreme step, he made a call to police on 112, telling them that he had killed his wife and children and was going to commit suicide, said a senior police officer.

The police rushed to the spot after getting the call but it was too late by the time they reached. The man’s father, who lives on the ground floor of his house, opened the door when the police reached there. He said his son and his family lived on first floor of the house. When police reached the first floor, they found the section where the family lived locked from inside and had to break open the door, police said.

(With agency inputs)

