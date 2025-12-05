Man dies after being hit by metal shards during explosive disposal

A 34-year-old man was killed on Thursday after being struck by metal shards during the controlled destruction of old explosives near the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon, police said. According to police, Tumdam had entered the restricted Sonegaon (Aabaji) military camp area with a few others to collect scrap from discarded ammunition. (REUTERS)

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Tumdam, a resident of Kelapur.

According to police, Tumdam had entered the restricted Sonegaon (Aabaji) military camp area with a few others to collect scrap from discarded ammunition.

During the disposal process, shards from an exploding shell flew out and hit him in the chest, the FIR registered at Deoli police station stated.

Local sources said villagers continue to enter the restricted zone to gather scrap despite past accidents in the area.

Man hit by bus in Greater Noida

On December 3, a 47-year-old man was killed after a private bus taking a reverse turn near Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk struck him on Wednesday morning, senior police officers said.

A case of causing death by negligence has been registered against the bus driver at the Beta 2 police station.

The deceased, identified as Sharad Chaturvedi, was originally from Farrukhabad.

He lived in a rented accommodation near Pari Chowk and worked at a private company in Noida, said Vidhyut Goyal, station house officer of Beta 2.

According to police, Chaturvedi left home for work around 11.30am and was waiting near the NRI exit of Pari Chowk to board a bus when a private bus, reversing at the spot, hit him from behind.

Passersby shouted at the driver after seeing the man being run over, prompting him to stop, but by then Chaturvedi had suffered severe injuries.

The driver fled, abandoning the bus. Chaturvedi sustained a fatal head injury.