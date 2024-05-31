 Man dies at yoga camp; audience continues clapping mistaking it as performance | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Man dies at yoga camp; audience continues clapping mistaking it as performance

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2024 08:55 PM IST

A video of the tragic incident where the 73-year-old collapsed on the platform with the audience members clapping has surfaced on social media.

An old man aged 73 years suffered cardiac arrest and died while performing with national flag at a yoga camp in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, reported news agency PTI. The incident happened during a social programme in the Phooti Khoti area of the city.

An old man aged 73 years suffered cardiac arrest and died while dancing at a yoga camp in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday(PTI)
An old man aged 73 years suffered cardiac arrest and died while dancing at a yoga camp in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday(PTI)

A video of the tragic incident has surfaced on social media. As per the report, the deceased, Balveer Singh Chhabra, came to the camp for a performance with a group of people. Chhabra, dressed in a costume, died while dancing to a patriotic song with the national flag in his hand, said Rajkumar Jain, who is associated with the yoga camp.

"Chhabra suddenly fell unconscious and collapsed. Initially, we thought it was part of his performance, but when he did not get up for a minute, we got suspicious," said Rajkumar Jain.

ALSO READ| Yoga that focuses on breathing and meditation linked to stronger hearts in patients with heart failure: Study

Chhabra was administered CPR and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead after ECG and other tests, Jain further said. As per the report, an official of the private hospital confirmed Jain's statement.

Chhabra's son Jagjit Singh shared that his father had been giving dance performances on patriotic songs for several years. The deceased often participated in social activities.

The family has donated Chhabra's eyes and skin, said the deceased's son.

Here is how netizens reacted to the video of Chhabra's sudden death

"Unfortunate that he passed away with so many around, no-one could sense his condition. A timely intervention & CPR could probably have saved him..," posted one user.

"Unfortunate death, it seems no one sensed his health condition despite so many people singing patriotic songs. Precious moments for any medical support to this deceased are also not utilised," wrote a second person.

"Scary, no one around could sense the attack," said a third person.

Man dies at yoga camp; audience continues clapping mistaking it as performance
