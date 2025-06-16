Search Search
Man dies on birthday after drunk driver mows down 4 people in Chhattisgarh

PTI |
Jun 16, 2025 12:51 PM IST

The car driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was also injured in the accident.

Four people riding two motorcycles were killed after a speeding car crashed into their vehicles and then rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, police said on Monday.

The car driver, identified as Snehil Gupta, was allegedly drunk.(ANI/representative )
The car driver, identified as Snehil Gupta, was allegedly drunk.(ANI/representative )

The car driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was also injured in the accident, which took place on Sunday night near Majhgawa village under Pendra police station limits, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gangaram Gandharv (25), Ramavtar Gond (30), Bhupendra Gond (28) and Sanu Kevat (22), Additional Superintendent of Police Om Chandel said.

As per preliminary information, the victims were heading towards Pendra town on two motorcycles after celebrating Gangaram's birthday when the speeding car, which was going towards Marwahi, hit the two-wheelers head-on, he said.

While the three men died on the spot, Kevat succumbed to her injuries during treatment in a hospital on Monday morning, the official said.

The car driver, identified as Snehil Gupta, was allegedly drunk. He suffered injuries as his car rammed into a roadside tree after hitting the two motorcycles, he said.

The accused car driver has been hospitalised and a case registered against him under relevant provisions, the official said.

Further investigation was on into the incident, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
