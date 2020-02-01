e-paper
Home / India News / Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km

The man walked for almost one and half kilometres, and was moving towards Jahangirabad police station when he was arrested near Kadirpur village.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Barabanki
Police identified the accused as Akhikesh Rawat (30) of Bahadurpur village.
         

In a horrifying incident, a man on Saturday decapitated his wife and walked with her severed head for almost one and half kilometres before he was arrested.

Police identified the accused as Akhikesh Rawat (30) of Bahadurpur village.

They said that Rawat was married almost two years ago and had a daughter, who had died due to illness.

“On Saturday afternoon, Rawat had a quarrel with his wife Rajani (25). He dragged his wife out of his house, and killed her using a sharp-edged weapon.

“After killing her, he took the severed head and started walking towards Jahangirabad police station,” a police official said.

According to the police, he walked for almost one and half kilometres, and was moving towards Jahangirabad police station when he was arrested near Kadirpur village.

“The case will be thoroughly probed,” Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said.

'Convicts of heinous crime trying patience of country': Centre to Delhi HC
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
Man opens fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
'Between 1 and 0': Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
'The one with most Tests': Ganguly on India's next chief selector
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
