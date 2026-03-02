Man hacks 4 family members to death over property in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

A 27-year-old man allegedly hacked four members of his family to death with an axe and critically injured his brother over a property dispute at Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, police said on Monday. Police said the accused sustained injuries and allegedly struck his head with a brick. (Shutterstock)

Police said the accused attacked his grandmother, father, mother, and sister, aged between 80 and 42, following a heated argument over the distribution of money and jewellery linked to a land sale. All four died on the spot. The accused attacked and seriously injured his 33-year-old brother when he rushed to intervene.

Additional police superintendent Durga Prasad Tiwari said the accused was enraged when his father refused to give him money from the land sale. “Based on the written complaint, a case has been registered...The accused has been taken into custody and is under medical treatment.”

Police said the accused sustained injuries and allegedly struck his head with a brick. His condition was reported to be critical and was referred to the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

Police superintendent Ram Nayan Singh, who visited the crime scene, said all aspects of the case are being examined. “The exact sequence of events and motive will be established after a detailed investigation.”

The axe allegedly used in the crime was recovered. Additional police force and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in Ramnagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Ramnagar residents said there had been frequent arguments within the family over property.