Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed
A man is being questioned by the Haryana police after protesting farmers alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to kill four of their leaders and create disturbance during their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, officials said on Saturday.
The man was presented before reporters by the protesting farmer leaders on Friday night.
A police official said the man, stated to be around 21 years of age, was being quizzed in Sonipat by the Crime Branch of the state police.
He said the man was residing in Sonipat and had no previous criminal record.
"He was not carrying any arms or ammunition. We are questioning him, but nothing has so far been found that points to any kind of conspiracy, as is being alleged," the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.
At the Singhu border press conference late on Friday night, the farmer leaders presented the man who claimed that his accomplices were asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge the crowd during the proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.
The farmer leaders claimed that they caught the man from the protest site at the Singhu border. He was subsequently handed over to the Haryana police.
Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu alleged that attempts are being made to disrupt the ongoing agitation against three farm laws.
The man, who had his face covered with a scarf, claimed at the press conference that a plan was hatched to shoot four farmer leaders, who are known faces in the media, at the stage on Saturday.
"On January 26, there was a plan to create disturbance during the tractor parade by opening fire on Delhi Police personnel, which would prompt them to retaliate against the protesting farmers in a strong manner," he said.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Section 144 imposed in GB Nagar in view of safety concerns related to R- Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'True friend': US praises India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court convicts AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for assaulting AIIMS security guards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in a single day for the first time: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Photos: India remembers 'Netaji' on 125th birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t destroy your kids’ childhood in your ego clashes: SC to warring couples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain likely over parts of north west India including capital Delhi
- The current weather is influenced by a Western Disturbance over east Afghanistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation, present in the lower levels over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Replica of Ram temple, Ayodhya's heritage to be showcased in UP's R-Day tableau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi to visit Kolkata to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary
- The TMC and the BJP have already traded barbs over the Prime Minister’s visit on the occasion of Subash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Valour of Netaji gave new strength to India's freedom struggle': Amit Shah
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal have planned a number of events around Bose as they seek to woo voters ahead of the state assembly polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala stable, being continuously monitored: Hospital
- Sasikala was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox