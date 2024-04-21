 Man held for allegedly tying pregnant wife to cot and setting her on fire in Punjab | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Man held for allegedly tying pregnant wife to cot and setting her on fire in Punjab

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2024 10:52 AM IST

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three days

A labourer in Punjab's Amritsar has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife, police officials were quoted by ANI as saying. 

The couple, according to locals had been married around 3 years ago used to have frequent arguments
The couple, according to locals had been married around 3 years ago used to have frequent arguments

As per the report, Sukhdev Singh allegedly tied his 23-year-old wife Pinki, who was six months pregnant with twins, to a cot before setting her ablaze. 

“The couple, according to locals had been married around 3 years ago used to have frequent arguments. On Friday too they had a heated arguments after which Sukhdev set his wife on fire,” Beas station house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh said.

The accused was arrested late on Saturday and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody for two days, Singh added. 

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma had written a letter to the Punjab director general of Police (DGP), seeking the arrest of accused and an action report in three days. "Appalled by the horrifying incident in Amritsar where a man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The brutality of this act is unimaginable. Chairperson NCW @sharmarekha has written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three days," the NCW had said in a post on 'X' on Saturday.

In an unrelated incident in Punjab, a 31-year-old man was burnt alive inside his truck parked near a filling station at Bija in Punjab's Ludhiana district, PTI quoted the police officials as saying.

The police are yet to ascertain how the truck caught fire. The driver had stopped the truck at the filling station for the night. The filling station employees found the truck ablaze in the early hours of Saturday.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

