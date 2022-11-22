Home / India News / Man held for derogatory comments on Stalin

Man held for derogatory comments on Stalin

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:04 AM IST

Police said the case against Swamy is for his derogatory tweets on Stalin made on November 1 related to rains in Chennai.

Chief minister M K Stalin (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

Tamil Nadu police on Monday arrested social media commentator Kishore Swamy, for posting a defamatory tweet against chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin.

He was found in neighbouring Union territory of Puducherry by the Cyber Crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

He was booked earlier this month under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 42-year-old Swamy, is a known critic of the DMK and has been open about his support for NDA allies BJP and the AIADMK.

BJP state chief K Annamalai condemned Swamy’s arrest and offered assistance from the party to him.

“The DMK government which targets nationalists is silent against the DMK speaker who made derogatory remarks against female actors. I spoke to Swamy’s father and offered him all assistance from our side,” Annamalai said.

Police said the case against Swamy is for his derogatory tweets on Stalin made on November 1 related to rains in Chennai.

“We sent him four notices but he failed to respond. We took him into our custody from Puducherry on Monday morning,” a police officer said.

He has been arrested twice in the past in 2019 and 2020 for his posts against women journalists. Swamy was arrested but he was released, said police.

