News / India News / Man held for trying to enter MHA office by posing as govt official

Man held for trying to enter MHA office by posing as govt official

PTI |
Feb 07, 2024 08:30 PM IST

The accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and is being interrogated by officials of security agencies and the Delhi Police.

A 21-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly trying to enter the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by posing as a government official, police said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is located at the North Block on the Kartavya Path.(File)
The accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and is being interrogated by officials of security agencies and the Delhi Police's anti-terror unit and special cell, they said.

The MHA is located at the North Block on the Kartavya Path.

The accused was carrying an entry pass, which is issued to MHA officials, police said and added that the interrogation is focused on to ascertain from where he procured the pass and the purpose of his visit to the MHA.

A case has been registered at the Kartavya Path police station, they said.

