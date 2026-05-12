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Man held with bullets at Assam CM Himanta's swearing-in ceremony venue

A man was found with love bullets during the  screening at the entrace of the Veterinary College Field, where Himanta Biswa Sharma took oath as Assam CM

Published on: May 12, 2026 02:58 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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A man was reportedly taken into custody on Tuesday at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government after a few rounds of live bullets were found on him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and newly sworn-in state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the swearing-in ceremony.(PTI)

Live bullets were recovered during the security screening at the entrance of the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, where Himanta Biswa Sharma took oath as Assam chief minister for the second consecutive term.

According to the police, the man was taken into custody for questioning and was being taken to the Basistha police station, news agency PTI reported. However, no arms were recovered from him.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM again, BJP wave continues to sweep state

"An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the recovery and whether any security threat was involved," a police official was quoted as saying.

Along with Himanta, four MLAs, including BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora and Charan Boro of BPF, also took oath as ministers.

The ceremony comes after NDA won a record 102 seats of the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP. The BJP allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), bagged 10 seats each.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
assam himanta biswa sarma guwahati
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