‘Assam’s land, identity, future non-negotiable’: Himanta ahead of oath-taking

Assam’s next chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will take oath on May 12 said on Monday that the state’s “land, identity and future” are the priorities of his second term in office. Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath on May 12. (PTI)

“Assam’s land, identity and future are non-negotiable. After freeing 1.5 lakh bighas (around 49,500 acres) land from encroachment, NDA 3.0 moves ahead with firm resolve to reclaim 5 lakh (165,000 acres) for the people of Assam. Because for us ‘Jati, Mati, Bheti’ (Race, Land, Foundation) comes first,” he posted on X.

Sarma also indicated actions the next government will take in the coming days including ₹11,000 as financial support for small and marginal farmers, ₹3 lakh assistance to 10,000 farmers to buy tractors and additional minimum support price (MSP) for paddy procurement.

“Assam’s farmers have always remained at the heart of our development journey. With enhanced support for marginal farmers, additional MSP backing and major assistance for modern farm infrastructure, the next five years will further strengthen the backbone of our ‘annadatas’ (food providers),” he posted on X.

In another post he said the new government will provide ₹5 lakh each as entrepreneurship support to 1 million youths to create more jobs. He also promised increasing daily wages of tea-garden workers from the present ₹280 in Brahmaputra Valley and ₹258 in Barak Valley to ₹500.

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After inspecting the venue for the oath-taking at Khanapara in Guwahati Sarma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Guwahati on Monday night to take part in Tuesday’s oath taking ceremony of the new government. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will also be there,”

Sarma informed that several other union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruled states will also reach Guwahati to be part of the ceremony. Prominent industrialists and heads of ‘satras’ (Vaishnavite monastries) will also attend the event.

“It will be a grand event where members of our party right from the booth level workers to leaders will take part. Once the swearing-in is over, we will hold our first cabinet meeting. Our manifesto is in front of the public and implementing it will be our aim,” he said.

Sarma didn’t disclose who else would take the oath with him.

“National president of our party Nitin Nabin will reach Guwahati at 10pm on Monday. I will have a meeting with him after that regarding the appointment of ministers. Those who will be part of the new cabinet will be informed about it by 7am on Tuesday,” he said.

There has been speculation that three ministers, one each from the BJP and its two allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front, may take oath with him on Tuesday.