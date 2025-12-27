Pilibhit , A man allegedly killed his younger brother over a dispute involving 10 bighas of land in Pilibhit, officials said on Friday. Man kills brother over land dispute, hides body inside house in UP's Pilibhit

He buried the body in a pit dug inside the house to destroy evidence, police said, adding that the eldest brother informed the police about the prolonged absence of the deceased, identified as Hansraj .

Kareli SHO Vipin Shukla said his body has been recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The main accused, Nakshtra Pal , has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the property dispute is the main reason for the murder, Shukla said.

According to police, Hansraj, who was unmarried and youngest of the three brothers, lived with his family in the Lilhar village. He worked in agriculture.

His mother had received approximately 10 bighas of agricultural land from her maternal family. Following her death, the middle brother, Nakshatra Pal, allegedly transferred it entirely into his ownership, police said.

Hansraj's demand for a share in the land often led to arguments and him being beaten up.

According to police, a dispute over the land division arose again on Sunday. A fight broke out about 500 metres from the house, where the accused brutally assaulted the younger brother.

It is suspected that Hansraj was murdered on the same day, and his body was buried in a pit dug inside the house, police said.

On Friday, the eldest brother, Prithviraj, informed police that the younger brother had been missing for several days and that he suspected foul play.

Following this, Circle Officer Pragati Chauhan, the station in-charge and a forensic team reached the spot.

Seeing the police, Nakshatra Pal tried to flee, but police apprehended him and began questioning.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the police excavated and recovered Hansraj's body from inside the house.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

