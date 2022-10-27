Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man kills daughter in Telangana hate crime

Man kills daughter in Telangana hate crime

Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:04 AM IST

Police in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly hacking his 15-year-old daughter to death (Representative use)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Police in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district arrested a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly hacking his 15-year-old daughter to death over suspicion of her being in love with a 20-year-old youth of the same village, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened at Pathapalli village of Pebbair block on Tuesday morning. The accused was produced before a local court on Wednesday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, they added.

Wanaparthy deputy superintendent of police, Anand Reddy, said the accused, an agriculturist, has two daughters and a son. “For the last few days, he noticed his younger daughter, studying Class 10, moving closely with a young man of the same village of a different caste and suspected that she might be in love with him,” he said.

When he questioned her, she denied any such affair with the youth and told him it was just friendship. But the father continued to doubt her and warned her against moving closely with the young man.

“On Tuesday morning, there was a heated argument between the father and the daughter. In a fit of rage, he picked up an axe and hacked her repeatedly, leading to her instantaneous death,” the DSP said.

After committing the offence, the man went to Atmakur police station and surrendered to the police. Immediately, the DSP, along with Atmakur inspector of police K S Ratnam and sub-inspectors Ramaswamy and Wahid Ali Baig, visited the village and collected evidence.

The body of the girl was shifted to Wanaparthy hospital for autopsy. “Based on his confession, we booked a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case,” Reddy added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

