Man kills father for money in south Delhi, arrested

A 61-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his inebriated son when the father refused to give him money in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Monday.

The victim, Manohar Lal, was stabbed multiple times by his 29-year-old son Balwan, who was arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday near Bheem Basti, Junapur after a quarrel broke out between the father-son duo over some money following which Balwan attacked Lal with a sharp object, police said.

The injured man sustained multiple stab wounds on his abdomen and he was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

However, the officer said that the exact number of stab wounds will be ascertained in the post-mortem report which is awaited.

"During inquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel broke out between Lal and his son, Balwan, who was demanding money from him. When Lal refused, his son who was under the influence of alcohol then stabbed his father with a knife multiple times," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"A case of murder was registered and the accused arrested," he said.The deceased's wife had died earlier and he was living with his son, who worked as a labourer, police said, adding investigation is underway.

