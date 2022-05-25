Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man kills friend, keeps skull at home in Bhopal

Published on May 25, 2022 05:50 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar

A 40-year-old man and his live-in partner were arrested for allegedly killing a man eight months ago, and keeping his skull inside his home, police said.

The incident came to the fore on Monday night when Shamsher and Asha Thakur (36) threatened their neighbours with the skull during an argument. The deceased, Shivdutt Bholerao (39), was murdered on October 2, 2021.

“Thakur told the police that Shivdutt was Shamsher’s friend but often harassed her. When she told Shamsher, they hatched a plan to kill him. In October, they strangulated Shivdutt to death and buried the body after pouring salt,” said Sai Krishna Thota, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhopal.

“During probe, police found that Shivdutt’s skull was part of the decorations in the living room.”

