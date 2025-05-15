Menu Explore
Man kills girlfriend in polyclinic for ‘ignoring him’, ends life

PTI |
May 15, 2025 06:28 PM IST

The man and his girlfriend were found dead when the door of the polyclinic was broken down in the presence of Raigad police

A man allegedly killed his girlfriend in the polyclinic in which she was working as a nurse and then died by suicide in the facility in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Thursday. 

The accused has been booked for murder. The bodies were handed over to kin after the post-mortem. (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)
The incident, which took place in Parli area in Pali, came to light on Tuesday evening when the brother of deceased nurse Pournima Desai (22), arrived at the polyclinic as she had not returned home from work and was not answering calls, the official said.

“When the door of the polyclinic was broken down in the presence of police, Desai was found dead in a pool of blood, while Shekhar Dudhane (26) was also found dead. Our probe has found Dudhane, who worked at a mobile phone shop, was in a relationship with Desai. However, over the past few days, they were having arguments since he believed she was ignoring him,” the official said. 

“At around 12:30pm on Tuesday, Dudhane, in a fit of rage, went to the polyclinic, killed Desai with a sickle and then committed suicide. Dudhane has been booked for murder. The bodies were handed over to kin after the post-mortem. Further probe is underway,” he added.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline: 011-40769002, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

