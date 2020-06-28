e-paper
Home / India News / Man kills his 3 children, dies by suicide in Maharashtra’s Palghar, say police

Man kills his 3 children, dies by suicide in Maharashtra’s Palghar, say police

The man in Maharashtra’s Palghar district killed his 12-year-old son and two daughters -- one aged 8 years and the other aged 5, police said.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 07:13 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Palghar (Maharashtra)
The police have sent the body for post-mortem.
The police have sent the body for post-mortem. (Getty Images)
         

A man allegedly died by suicide after killing his three children in Nalasopara of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday, police said.

According to the information received from the spokesperson of Palghar Police, the man identified as Kailash Viju Parmar (35) killed his 12-year-old son and two daughters -- one aged 8 years and the other aged 5.

“Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. It is difficult to tell what is the reason behind the incident. The police have started investigating the case,” police said.

