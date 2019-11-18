Man kills post-graduate daughter for relationship with local man in UP village

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:36 IST

A man hacked his daughter to death in a village in Firozabad and informed the police about the murder on Sunday morning. The accused has been arrested and the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police are yet to assign a specific reason to the killing and are interacting with villagers as part of the investigation. However, local sources revealed that the accused was angry over his post graduate daughter’s relationship with a youth from the same village.

“The incident took place at about 2.30 am on Sunday in Salempur Khutiana village under Jasrana police station of Firozabad district. The police received a call on Dial 100 on Sunday morning from the accused Harivansh that he had killed his daughter,” informed Girish Chandra, station in-charge of Jasrana police station in Firozabad.

“The police reached the house where the accused was present and arrested him as he made no attempt to escape. The blood-stained axe used to kill the young woman in her early twenties was recovered from the spot and was sealed,” he said.

“The body was sent for post mortem examination. The accused was presented before the remand magistrate in Firozabad court and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody,” he said.

Additional SP OP Singh and SHO Girish Chandra reached the village and interacted with the villagers about the murder.

“It is too early to assign a specific reason to the ghastly crime,” said Girish Chandra.

Locals, however, indicated that the accused was against the relationship of his daughter with a youth from the same village, although both were from a backward caste.