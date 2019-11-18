e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Man kills post-graduate daughter for relationship with local man in UP village

The police are yet to assign a specific reason to the killing and are interacting with villagers as part of the investigation. However, local sources revealed that the accused was angry over his post graduate daughter’s relationship with a youth from the same village.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
The incident took place at about 2.30 am on Sunday in Salempur Khutiana village under Jasrana police station of Firozabad district.
The incident took place at about 2.30 am on Sunday in Salempur Khutiana village under Jasrana police station of Firozabad district.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

A man hacked his daughter to death in a village in Firozabad and informed the police about the murder on Sunday morning. The accused has been arrested and the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police are yet to assign a specific reason to the killing and are interacting with villagers as part of the investigation. However, local sources revealed that the accused was angry over his post graduate daughter’s relationship with a youth from the same village.

“The incident took place at about 2.30 am on Sunday in Salempur Khutiana village under Jasrana police station of Firozabad district. The police received a call on Dial 100 on Sunday morning from the accused Harivansh that he had killed his daughter,” informed Girish Chandra, station in-charge of Jasrana police station in Firozabad.

“The police reached the house where the accused was present and arrested him as he made no attempt to escape. The blood-stained axe used to kill the young woman in her early twenties was recovered from the spot and was sealed,” he said.

“The body was sent for post mortem examination. The accused was presented before the remand magistrate in Firozabad court and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody,” he said.

Additional SP OP Singh and SHO Girish Chandra reached the village and interacted with the villagers about the murder.

“It is too early to assign a specific reason to the ghastly crime,” said Girish Chandra.

Locals, however, indicated that the accused was against the relationship of his daughter with a youth from the same village, although both were from a backward caste.

tags
top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
2 event management firm staff arrested for showing girl nude photos
2 event management firm staff arrested for showing girl nude photos
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News