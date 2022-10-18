Man kills wife, 2 children, dies by suicide in Hyderabad outskirts: Police

A 40-year-old man purportedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two children in Chandanagar township on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

Officials said the incident happened on Friday but came to light only on Monday when the neighbours informed the police about a foul smell emanating from their house.

“The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom, while the bodies of his 35-year-old wife, 11-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter with stab injuries were found in the adjacent room,” Chandanagar inspector of police K Kastro told HT.

Kastro said a case under section 302 (murder) and 174 (suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, and the bodies were sent to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

“According to the complaint given by the wife’s parents, the husband had been jobless for quite some time, whereas she was eking out a livelihood by tailoring works,” the inspector said.

For the last few days, the man had been harassing his wife for money, leading to a quarrel between the two. “On Friday, too, they were reportedly indulging in a heated argument. That was the last time the neighbours saw them,” Kastro said.

“Prima facie, it appears the man stabbed his wife and children to death with the tailoring scissors and later, hanged himself. Further investigation is on,” the inspector added.

