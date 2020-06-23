e-paper
Home / India News / Man kills wife; flies to Kolkata to shoot mother-in-law, self

Man kills wife; flies to Kolkata to shoot mother-in-law, self

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Kolkata: A 42-year-old businessman killed his estranged wife in Bengaluru and then returned to Kolkata where he shot himself after allegedly shooting his 65-year-old mother-in-law on Monday afternoon.

Police said that a divorce suit was on between the man and his 40-year-old wife for the past two years. The couple has a 10-year-old son, who is safe, police said.

“We have initiated a case and an investigation is on,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police’s detective department.

On Monday, around 5.30 pm, the man went to his in-laws’ flat in an upscale complex in Phoolbagan area and had a heated altercation with his 70-year-old father-in-law. When his mother-in-law intervened, the man allegedly shot her from a close range.

His father-in-law then rushed out of the flat, locking it from outside. He sought his neighbour’s help and police was informed.

When police opened the door, they found the man lying in a pool of blood on the bed. The firearm was lying on the floor.

“The man had returned to Kolkata by flight on Monday. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer

Police then alerted the Bengaluru police. The woman’s body was found by officers of the Whitefield police station.

