Man linked to BKI held in Indore over grenade attack on Batala police station

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man with alleged ties to the pro-Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) was arrested from Madhya Pradesh in connection with a grenade attack on the Qila Lal Singh police station in Punjab’s Batala district in April this year. Akashdeep was shifting locations to evade arrest. Initial intelligence inputs suggested that he had fled to Gujarat (Representative photo)

The accused, identified as Akashdeep alias Baj, a resident of Batala in Punjab, was apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh following an intelligence-led operation, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said.

“Akashdeep played a facilitating role in the April 7 grenade attack in Batala. Following the incident, BKI had released threatening messages on social media, which included references to Delhi. The special cell, which has been proactively working against terrorist and gangster networks, initiated a targeted operation to trace and apprehend those behind the attack,” Kaushik said.

Akashdeep was shifting locations to evade arrest. Initial intelligence inputs suggested that he had fled to Gujarat. “He was living under the radar and maintaining a low profile, making it challenging to trace him. Eventually, he was traced in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where he had taken up work as a crane driver at a construction site,” Kaushik said, adding that the accused avoided contacting known associates and relatives.

During interrogation, Akashdeep said he is allegedly in direct contact with BKI handlers based abroad and played a role in facilitating the logistics of the grenade attack. “He was a key facilitator in all BKI-led attacks. We are still verifying the extent of his role. While he is not named in any previous criminal cases and appears to be a first-time offender, his links to terror operatives are being thoroughly probed,” the DCP added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the BKI module operating in North India, was also informed.

The Delhi Police has recently set up a dedicated operational cell within the Special Cell to focus on Khalistani and terror-related threats. “The post-attack threats issued on social media by BKI operatives had specifically named Delhi as a target. Since then, our teams have been on alert. This arrest is a part of our broader counter-terror operations to prevent any untoward incident in the Capital,” a senior officer of the special cell, requesting anonymity, said.

“The accused is being questioned about his links to other operatives and any possible plans targeting Delhi or other states. Further revelations will depend on the ongoing investigation,” the officer added.

Police are investigating whether Akashdeep has links with other terror suspects arrested in Punjab earlier this month, including those allegedly associated with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed networks. “BKI, in coordination with ISI, continues to carry out subversive activities, particularly in Punjab and surrounding states. We are closely examining any common linkages between the arrested individuals,” Kaushik said.

Kaushik added that Akashdeep’s financial transactions and digital footprints are being scrutinised too.

After a powerful explosion near the Qila Lal Singh police station on April 7, the banned militant outfit BKI allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media post. The group stated that a rocket launcher was used in the assault, which targeted the vicinity of the police station. Gangsters identified as Happy Pachiya, Mannu Agwan, and Gopi Nawanshahria have reportedly taken responsibility for the attack, stating it was carried out in retaliation for the deaths of Sikh individuals in past encounters in Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) and Batala.