Man lynched by villagers in Assam over alleged illicit affair; 6 detained

  • Police have detained six people including the son of the woman with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST

A man in his 40s was lynched by a group of villagers in Karbi Anglong district of Assam over an alleged illicit affair early on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened at a village under Bakalia police station around 1 am when the victim was found in a ‘compromising position’ with a woman by her son. Police did not say how old the son is.

“The victim who was in his mid-40s and belonged to the same area, was attacked by the woman’s son and other villagers who had gathered at the site. He died due to injuries sustained in the assault,” said Debojit Deuri, superintendent of police, Karbi Anglong.

“The woman, who’s separated from her husband, was in a relationship with the victim. But it was not approved by her family and fellow villagers had warned them earlier to discontinue their affair,” he added.

Police have detained six persons including the woman’s son in connection with the incident. They have reportedly confessed their involvement in the incident and would be arrested soon. Efforts are on to nab the others involved.

