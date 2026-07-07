Man lynched for rape of 12-year-old girl in Baruipur was innocent: CM Adhikari

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that the 26-year-old man, who was lynched in Baruipur on Sunday on the suspicion of being involved in the rape and murder of the 12-year-old girl, has been found to be innocent.

Locals staged protests after TMC MPs and MLAs from the rebel camp went to meet the victim’s parents. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Police told me that the man who was lynched was innocent,” Adhikari said.

“Around 200 people have been identified who damaged police vehicles and uprooted railway tracks. All will be arrested...Political persons, anti-national and radical forces, who incited the violence have also been identified. Police have got their call records,” he added.

The 12-year-old’s body was recovered from a pond on Sunday, a day after she went missing. Her family alleged that she was raped and murdered. Following the incident, a man identified as Indrajit Tanti was lynched.

“I met both the families. They said they have confidence in the government and the police. They have sought assistance and made certain demands including setting up a police outpost in the area. I will return to Baruipur within a week,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have registered four first information reports (FIRs) including rape and murder of the minor girl, and lynching of the man. Three persons have been arrested while three others were detained for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered four first information reports (FIRs) including rape and murder of the minor girl, and lynching of the man. Three persons have been arrested while three others were detained for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I don’t think that any chief minister or home minister (in the state) in the past have met victim families and listened to them...I invited the local MP and MLA (both belong to the Trinamool Congress) and met them too. Three Bharatiya Janata Party legislators had also come,” he said.

Also Read:Baruipur rape-murder: Accused took victim to shack where two others were waiting, say police

Adhikari from the office of the superintendent of police in Baruipur, held a virtual meeting with the officers-in-charge of all police stations in the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I had a virtual meeting with all the OCs in the state. I told them that such incidents need to be prevented and that they must follow the law and proper guidelines and directions,” he said.

“The girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint with the Baruipur police station at 11.50pm on Saturday, hours after she went missing. I have asked the DG of state police to send me a report within 72 hours. If we find even one percent negligence on the part of police officials after the complaint was lodged, strong actions will be taken,” he said.

“Those who incited the violence for political reasons, to grab media attention and to increase viewership on social media will not be spared,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Locals staged protests after TMC MPs and MLAs from the rebel camp went to meet the victim’s parents. Shouts of ‘chor chor’ (thief, thief) were allegedly raised. On Monday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee sent a three-member team to meet the girl’s parents.

TMC on X released a 78-second video where one of the accused during police questioning identified Raja as his accomplice in the crime. TMC alleged that police “appears to be particularly protecting an accused named ‘Raja’.”

HT couldn’t independently check the authenticity of the video.