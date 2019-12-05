Man murdered by his two wives in Mumbai

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:51 IST

HT Correspondent

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his two wives, who smothered him to death with a pillow, at Goregaon in Mumbai on Thursday, police said. Both the women - Sarita,30, and Savita, 26- were arrested.

Police said the incident took place around 12.30 pm in Hanuman Galli in Goregaon (west).

Deceased Raju Dashrath Waghamare, 32, was unemployed. He has three sons and a daughter from the two wives. Both wives were living with him.

The accused used to come home after getting drunk and used to assault his wives. In a fit of rage, they used a pillow and smothered him to death with it, police said. “The deceased was alcoholic and in habit of torturing both his wives. We have sent the body for a postmortem,” said deputy commissioner of police Mohankumar Dahikar.