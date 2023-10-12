News / India News / Man opens fire inside Sealdah-Rajdhani Express; arrested

Man opens fire inside Sealdah-Rajdhani Express; arrested

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2023 11:09 PM IST

A man was arrested on Thursday after he opened fire inside Sealdah-Rajdhani Express.

A man was arrested on Thursday after he opened fire inside Sealdah-Rajdhani Express. However, there were no casualties.

The passenger had boarded the train from Dhanbad station in Jharkhand on the train heading to New Delhi. According to Eastern Railways officials, the passenger named Harvinder Singh (41) started arguing with the coach attendant and then fired from his pistol.

"None injured. He was deboarded at Koderma and handed over to state police”, the officials added.

A shooting incident had taken place in July on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train, wherein a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Choudhary had shot dead his escort duty in-charge assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers.

“The constable upon shooting his colleague, initially held passengers at gunpoint. The constable got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after alarm chain pulling, but he was arrested by the RPF along with the weapon,” the Western Railways had said.

