Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man perhaps came with the target of sacrilege only: Punjab deputy CM on Golden Temple incident
india news

Man perhaps came with the target of sacrilege only: Punjab deputy CM on Golden Temple incident

"It seems that the person came with the target of sacrilege only as he was there for 9-10 hours. He had not been identified yet," the deputy CM said adding that the investigation is on.
The ma, who was lynched for sacrilege in the Golden Temple, was there for 9 to 10 hours, deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said. ((Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times))
Published on Dec 19, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Pushing for the penalty of 10-year imprisonment for all those who are found guilty of sacrilege, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said the Golden Temple incident that took place on Saturday was unfortunate. "It seems that the person came with the target of sacrilege only as he was there for 9-10 hours. He had not been identified yet," the deputy CM said adding that the investigation is on.

"In 2018, the state government passed and sent a proposal to the Centre to make minimum 10 years of imprisonment under Section 295A to whoever causes injury, damage or sacrilege to Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible. I will write again to the Centre," the deputy CM said.

The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders condemning the attempt to sacrilege bid. "Strongly condemn the horrific incident of attempted sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Darbar Sahib. Govt must get to the bottom of what led this man to act in such a despicable manner!" former chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Saturday.

A man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death after an alleged attempt to commit sacrilege inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. According to reports, the man jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum and picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. The man was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, an angry crowd thrashed him leading to his death. It is being probed how many people were with him and exactly at what time he entered the temple.

RELATED STORIES

Another alleged incident of disrespect of Nissan Sahib (Sikh flag) was reported from Nizampur village in Punjab's Kapurthala district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden temple punjab
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP