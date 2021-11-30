Home / India News / Man sentenced to death for murdering, raping woman
Man sentenced to death for murdering, raping woman

Police superintendent Preeti Jain said Surendra alias Mandia on September 16 strangled the woman before raping her
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:37 PM IST
BySachin Saini

A fast-track court in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh has sentenced a 19-year-old man to death for murdering a 60-year-old widow and then raping her in September. District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Mango pronounced the sentence in 74 days.

Police superintendent Preeti Jain said Surendra alias Mandia on September 16 strangled the woman before raping her. She added looking at the seriousness of the case, a team was constituted to nab the accused. Jain said with the help of informers and technical assistance, Mandia was arrested. She added they completed the investigation in seven days and submitted the charge sheet.

The evidence collected from the spot played an important role in the conviction. Mandia was known to the victim.

In October, a court in Ajmer awarded death penalties in separate cases of rape of minors. On October 26, Surendra alias Santu was sentenced to death for raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl. The court on October 22 awarded the death penalty to Dinesh Jat, 26, for raping and killing a seven-year-old girl .

