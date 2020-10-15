e-paper
Man set ablaze by unknown assailants in Goa succumbs to injuries

Man set ablaze by unknown assailants in Goa succumbs to injuries

The attackers whose identities are yet to be established are still at large.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The victim was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.
The victim was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. (Representative image/Getty Images)
         

A man who was set ablaze by unknown assailants while on a walk through the village of Salvador do Mundo on Wednesday afternoon succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Vilas Methar, was doused with petrol and set on fire. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries this morning.

His attackers whose identities are yet to be established remain at large with police saying that they are investigating the case.

“What happened yesterday, in which a man was set ablaze after being drenched with oil (petrol) is highly condemnable, people are now afraid. Whoever has done this needs to be found out and there needs to be a conclusion to this case. This is I think the first time that such an incident has happened in Goa,” local MLA Rohan Khaunte said.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant in a tweet late Wednesday night had termed the incident ‘heinous’ and vowed to bring the assailants to justice.

“I have directed Goa Police to take strong action against the attackers in the dreadful incident… Such heinous crime is intolerable and will be dealt with an iron hand,” Sawant said.

