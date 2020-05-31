Man sexually harasses 25-yr-old girl alone at quarantine centre, arrested

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:40 IST

Uttarakhand police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a girl who was alone at quarantine centre in Nainital district, police said.

The accused was booked under under IPC (Indian Penal Code) section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

“ A 25-year-old girl was quarantined alone at a primary school in Gusainpur village in Haldwani area after she returned from Dehradun on May 21,” said Bhagwan Singh Mehar, in-charge of Mukhani police station in Haldwani .

Mehar said girl’s mother, brother and sister-in-law were staying with her at the quarantine centre during the nigh time to protect her.

“She was alone at quarantine centre on Sunday as her family members had gone home after staying with her in quarantine centre during the night,” he said.

Mehar said the accused entered the quarantine centre around 11.30 am on Sunday when her family members had gone home.

The accused started obscene talk with her and then harassing her sexually. The girl screamed for help due to which a teacher and village development officer posted at the centre came rushing and caught the man.

“Both teacher and the VDO took the man to the police station. He has been identified as Rinku, 28, resident of Haldwani,” Meher said.

The school teacher Dayal Nath Goswami lodged a complaint with the local police station after the accused was handed over to the police.

Kundan Singh Vohra, gram pradhan (village head) Anandpur gram sabha, where the incident took place, said, “The girl was quarantined alone in the school as there were no other such cases in the area. So her mother, brother and sister-in-law were also staying at the school in the night to protect her. We had made separate arrangements for the family members. We had demanded police protection for the girl but it was not granted”, he said

This is not the first time a woman has been allegedly sexually harassed in a quarantine centre. Earlier, a police constable had allegedly sexually harassed a woman at a quarantine centre in Kichha area of in US Nagar district. The constable was suspended later by the state police department