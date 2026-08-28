Man shoots dog dead after it fights with his pets in Karnataka’s Shivamogga: Cops

A man allegedly shot dead a dog with an unlicensed firearm after it fought with his pet dogs in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, police said, adding that he was arrested.

Angered by this, Lingamurthy allegedly took a gun and fired at the dog (Representative photo)

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.

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According to the complaint filed by the owner of the dead dog, Boreppa, the incident took place around 11.15 am on Friday when Boreppa, a resident of Nadavalli, was taking his cattle for grazing along a public road. A brown-coloured male dog was following him.

When they reached near Lingamurthy’s house, the dog got into a fight with his pet dogs. Angered by this, Lingamurthy allegedly took a gun and fired at the dog, apparently believing that killing it would prevent any further trouble to his pets. The bullet hit the dog in its rear thigh, killing it on the spot.

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“The firearm which Lingamurthy used to shoot the dog was unlicensed to use,” said Anandpur station sub inspector Praveen.

Based on Boreppa’s complaint, the Anandapur police registered a case and arrested Lingamurthy.