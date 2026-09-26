Man shoots sister, cousin in Haridwar over suspected relationship: Police

A man allegedly shot his sister and a distant cousin on Saturday in Haridwar’s Jhabreda area suspecting that the two were in a relationship, senior police officers said.

A team from Jhabreda police station led by station house officer Praveen Singh rushed to the spot. (HT File Photo/Representational)

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The incident took place in Jhabreda Kalan village when the accused Aman Kashyap allegedly shot his cousin Suraj alias Munna while he was resting at his home, police said.

The accused then went to his own home and allegedly shot his sister Roopa with the same country-made pistol, and fled the spot, police said.

Aman, Roopa and Suraj are all aged between 20 and 25 years, according to police.

After villagers informed the police control room about the incident, a team from Jhabreda police station led by station house officer Praveen Singh rushed to the spot. Superintendent of Rural police Abhay Pratap Singh also reached the village soon afterwards.

“Accused Aman fired at Suraj and his sister Roopa, who are part of an extended family. It has come to light that Aman was suspicious and disturbed over his sister and Suraj being in a relationship. Forensic evidence has been collected, while both manual and digital surveillance are being carried out. Three police teams have been deployed to trace Aman,” said Haridwar senior superintendent of police Navneet Singh Bhullar.

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