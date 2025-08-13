Man shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi’s Geeta colony

Three men allegedly shot at a 25-year-old man after a scuffle over a monetary dispute in Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said on Wednesday. The police said that Sharma has a previous case registered against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday near Taj Enclave, they said.

The complainant, Shivam Sharma who is a resident of Jagatpuri, told police that he had lent money to a couple -- Sheetal and her husband Sonu -- who live in Kundan Nagar. However, despite repeated requests, they did not return the money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Early Tuesday, Sharma had a heated argument with the couple near Jagatpuri red light and later in the day, when he, along with his friend Jatin Nagpal, went to Taj Enclave to discuss the matter, three men -- Shadab, Harshu and Raman -- confronted them and a scuffle ensued between them, he said.

During the altercation, Shadab allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired two rounds at Sharma.

"The complainant managed to escape unhurt by lowering himself as the shots were fired," the DCP said.

According to the police, a case has been registered at Geeta Colony police station under BNS sections pertaining to attempt to murder and the Arms Act and efforts are on to nab the accused.

The police said that Sharma has a previous case registered against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway.