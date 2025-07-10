Man shot dead in Bihar's Dhana village, SIT to probe murder

A 50-year-old man was shot dead in Dhana village under the Rani Talab police station area in Patna City (West), police officials said on Thursday. The police have started an initial investigation into the matter.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, named Ramakant Yadav, was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident, where doctors declared him dead.

While speaking to ANI, SP Patna City (West), Bhanu Pratap Singh, said, "Under the Rani Talab police station area, there is a village called Dhana. Ramakant Yadav, aged around 50 years, was shot and he was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead by the doctors.

Senior police officials reached the crime scene, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts were also called to collect evidence.

"We are investigating it, and we have set up a SIT. The rest of it is an evidence collection, how all that is being done and whatever comes in the course of advanced research will be shared with you guys," Singh told ANI.

The SP further said, "What is the reason behind the incident? It is clear yet. We will investigate all the things that come, and it will be possible to find out only then. It is too early to say anything."

The police have started an initial investigation into the matter.

Soon after the incident, the body was sent for a postmortem. A case has been registered in the matter.

Further investigation is still underway.