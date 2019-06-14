Man slapped with sedition charge for spreading ‘fake news’ in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh police have booked a person under the stringent sedition law for spreading fake news. Appearing in a video, the person has alleged that the power cuts in the state were to help a certain company manufacturing invertor.

A first information report in this regard was lodged by Rajnandgaon police on the complaint of the state-run power distribution company.

Mangilal, resident of Dongargaon in the district, was booked under section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code (sedition) and under 505 (1) (b) (disturbing public tranquility) on Friday, said Komalochan Kashyap, superintendent of police, Rajnandgaon. He said that Mangilal was produced in a local court and remanded in judicial custody.

On Thursday, a Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company (CSPHC) issued a statement saying a complaint was lodged against Mangilal for spreading rumours regarding the working of the company. The company claimed that because of the heat wave in the state, the demand for power has increased which has resulted in some constraints in supply.

“Due to natural forces such as storms or other local reasons, power supply is affected but some people through social media are spreading that the power cut is because the power company has made a tacit agreement with some inverter companies, which is totally fake,” said Shailendra Shukla, chairman of the five power distribution companies in Chhattisgarh.

The FIR said that in the video the person is claiming that an inverter company was ‘hand in glove’ with the Congress-run Chhattisgarh government to ensure power cuts for 10-15 minutes every two to three hours to boost sales of inverters in the state.

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comment against chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Facebook in Raipur. The accused identified as Lalit Yadav, 34, a resident of Saragaon village under Kharora police station, was booked under section 67 A of the Information Technology Act, which deals with transmitting any material of sexual nature.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 16:47 IST