A married woman, who was visiting her parents, was allegedly murdered by her husband at her maternal home in Muzaffarpur's Nawada village, police said on Monday.

The Patna Police also issued an appeal to the student community, urging them not to get swayed by professional rivalries or competition between various coaching centres. (PTI)

The accused allegedly slit his wife's throat with a knife before fleeing the spot. The deceased has been identified as Rinku Kumari, a mother of two young children.

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According to the police, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Rajepur police station. The victim's marital home is located in Harnahi, under the Baruraj police station area.

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Providing details on the case, Saraiya Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Abhijeet Kaur, stated that the husband had arrived at his in-laws' house just a day prior to the incident to meet his wife.

"A case of murder by slitting the throat has come to light. The married woman was visiting her maternal home; a day prior, her husband arrived to meet his wife and fled after slitting her throat," SDPO Kaur said.

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{{^usCountry}} Upon receiving information about the crime, the police reached the spot and called in a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon receiving information about the crime, the police reached the spot and called in a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer further added that an investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused.

Further details are awaited.