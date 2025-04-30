Man tells landlord rat died after killing live-in partner, arrested after confiding in grandmother

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and hiding her body in a bed compartment after the couple argued over the man’s daughter from another marriage. The alleged murder happened on April 21 in Faridabad’s Jawahar Colony area, but wasn't reported till April 26.(Representative)

According to a Times of India report, the incident happened on April 21 in Faridabad’s Jawahar Colony area, but wasn't reported till April 26.

The police said that the accused, identified as Jitendra, hid the body of the victim, identified as 40-year-old Sonia, inside a bed compartment for two days while he also stayed in the same room. He also reportedly tried to hide to stench of the rotting body by lighting up some incense sticks, but it did not work for long

Jitendra’s landlord, Surendra Singh, told TOI that he had told him a rat had died in the flat, which was causing the smell. After staying in the room for two days, the accused fled the scene after locking the flat when the smell of the rotting body worsened.

The incident only came to light when the accused told his grandmother about the murder, who in turn informed the police about the crime. After getting the information, the police arrested the accused from Gochhi village in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

A woman killed for refusing to marry man in UP

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for brutally murdering a woman who repeatedly refused his proposal to marry him in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Surendra Singh Patel, also opened fire at police during evidence recovery on Tuesday morning. Patel, who was injured during retaliatory firing, is being treated at the district hospital, police said.

They said Jyoti, daughter of Shambhu, was murdered while she was asleep at her home in Kolhuva village under Paschim Sharira police station limits on Sunday. Her throat and the veins on her both arms were slit with a knife.

Police subsequently registered a murder case against an unknown person.