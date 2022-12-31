Man wanted in Bihar's spurious liquor case arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday arrested one of the wanted men in spurious liquor case reported in Bihar wherein at least 70 people lost their lives. He was wanted in two cases registered in Isuapur an Mashrak police stations in Saran district, police said.

Special commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto.

"He was a key player in the liquor scam. When Bihar police were looking for him, he was changing locations," the officer said, adding that Mahto was arrested from Dwarka with the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence.

Delhi Police has shared the information about Mahto's arrest with Bihar Police, they added.

According to police, Mahto has studied up to class 8 and comes from a humble family.

"Owing to the prohibition of liquor in the state, he saw this an opportunity to make quick and easy money and indulged in manufacturing and selling of spurious liquor," Yadav said.

He has been found involved in seven cases of illicit liquor, police said.