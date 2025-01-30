Man who raped neighbour in front of her kids in Assam arrested: Police

Silchar: Police arrested a 28-year-old driver in Assam’s Cachar on Thursday who allegedly barged into his neighbour’s house, raped a woman in front of her two children and poured a chemical substance believed to be acid on her body before running away on January 22. The suspect was hiding in a house located nearly 15 kilometers from the crime scene, which was discovered after tracing his mobile phone (Representational image)

The suspect was hiding in a house located nearly 15 kilometers from the crime scene, which was discovered after tracing his mobile phone, said a police officer from Dholai police station.

The 30-year-old rape survivor’s husband said his wife had snubbed the suspect on January 21 evening when he forced his way into their home while he was away and asked her to share her phone number, which she refused. “On January 22, when I returned home, my wife was on the floor with an acid-like substance was on her body and her mouth, hands and feet were tied and ,” he told HT.

According to the woman’s family, she suffered nearly 70% burn and is receiving treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Based on the husband’s complaint, police registered a case under section 64 (rape), 331(4) (house-trespass) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on January 23.

The husband alleged that the suspect had misbehaved with women in the area in the past. “He targets married women, asks them to share numbers and also writes objectionable things about women. On multiple occasions, such issues were settled by local people by conducting meetings but he didn’t stop all these activities,” he said.

However, the suspect’s wife said that he was being framed and the rape survivor’s husband had borrowed money from him in the past. “There are CCTV footage, which suggests that the suspect returned home around 8.30pm on the day of the incident happened,” the wife said.

Police said that they are examining evidence and waiting for medical reports. “We’ll investigate the matter and a charge-sheet will be submitted,” the officer said.