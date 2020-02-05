Man who stole TV actor’s handbag in theatre arrested by Amboli police

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:32 IST

Police in Amboli , about 500 km south of Mumbai, have arrested a 31-year-old man working in an international call centre who allegedly stole the handbag of TV actress Sonia Bajaj on January 25 when Bajaj had gone to watch a movie at a mall in Andheri west.

Abdul Latif, a resident of Versova, was arrested on Monday for the theft, police said.

According to Bajaj’s complaint to police, she had gone for the 11:15 pm show and while watching the movie she kept her hand bag on the next seat which was empty. When the movie ended and lights were turned on, the handbag was missing. She searched behind and under the seat and asked the other audience who was seated in her row but could not trace the handbag. She then informed the theatre officials who in turn carried out a thorough search but could not locate the bag.

Bajaj then lodged a complaint against an unknown person with Amboli police on January 26. Bajaj kept two iPhones and a gold framed sun glasses worth Rs 45,000 in her handbag.

An officer said that, “We scanned CCTV footage while people entering and leaving the theatre but due to the crowd, identifying the accused was not easy. We were assuming that accused may have left during show and hence started scanning CCTV footage of entry and exit points from 11:15 pm to 1:50 am and around 1:31 am before show get over we noticed one suspect who was seen walking out at a fast pace holding a woman’s handbag.”

The suspect is seen in CCTV entering the theatre premises riding triple seat on a bike but after the offence he is seen leaving the premises alone on the bike while his two friends left after the show got over and were seen hailing an autorikshaw.

Assistant inspector Rajendra Kalamkar said that, “We then searched the accused with the help of his bike registration number and arrested him on February 3. We recovered all stolen valuables from him and booked him under section 380 of Indian Penal Code,” The accused was later released on bail.