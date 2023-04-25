Know about this ‘First Indian Village’ located in Uttarakhand

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday placed a signboard at the border village of “Mana” in Uttarakhand, declaring it to be the “First Indian Village.” Located in the Himalayas, Mana shares a border with China and was previously referred to as the “last village”. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday shared the pic of signboard saying "First Indian Village Mana".(Source:Twitter/@pushkardhami)

This development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported Uttarkahand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's statement that “Mana was the first village of the country, and every border village should be the first village.”

Dhami further highlighted that the border areas of the country are becoming more vibrant under PM Modi's leadership, and to support this objective, “Vibrant Village” program has been introduced.

The “Vibrant Village” scheme, which was mentioned in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech in Parliament, focuses on developing villages in 46 border blocks across 19 districts, 4 states, and one Union Territory - Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh (UT) - located on the northern border.

The initiative aims to enhance the overall living conditions in these areas and promote the economic growth of the region.

Know about ‘Mana’ village

-Mana, a village located at the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, was previously known as the last Indian village but will now be referred to as the "first Indian village."

-According to the tourism website of Uttarakhand, the state government has designated Mana as a “Tourism Village”, and is located on the banks of the River Saraswati, just 3 km away from the town of Badrinath, making it one of the best tourist attractions in the region.

-Situated at a height of around 3219 meters, the village is surrounded by the scenic Himalayan hills, offering mesmerising views.

-The people living in Mana village belong to the Bhotia community, a Mongol tribe, and reside in small cottages that are beautifully decorated and carved.

-Mana is renowned for its woollen garments and materials, which are made primarily from sheep wool. Additionally, the village is famous for its potatoes and kidney beans.

