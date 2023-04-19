Confident army can deal with any contingency along China border: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Indian Army to handle any contingency along the country’s border with China even as he said talks would continue for a peaceful resolution of the lingering row in the Ladakh sector, and that disengagement and de-escalation were the best way forward. Defence minister Rajnath Singh ’s comments come at a time when the border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh is set to enter its fourth year in early May (Agencies)

Singh’s comments come at a time when the border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh is set to enter its fourth year in early May. Despite four rounds of disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), the Indian and Chinese armies still have more than 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

The Indian and Chinese armies have held 17 rounds of talks so far, but problems at Depsang in the Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in the Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table.

“It is our whole-of-government approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” Singh said in his address to the army brass at the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference.

“War preparedness should be a continuous phenomenon and we should always be ready for unpredictables and uncertain events that may crop up at any time. We should always be honing our fighting skills and weapons technologies to act effectively whenever required,” he said.

The army has built infrastructure at a rapid pace in eastern Ladakh with a focus on better living experience and improved facilities for soldiers, conservation of modern weapons and equipment deployed there, and supporting the faster movement of men and material to deal with any contingency.

The infrastructure push comes alongside concerted efforts to upgrade military capability with a variety of weapons and systems including artillery guns, swarm drone systems that can carry out offensive missions in enemy territory, longer-range rockets, remotely piloted aerial systems and high mobility-protected vehicles.

The army is fully prepared to deal with any challenge along the line of actual control (LAC), said military affairs expert Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd). “Our deployment along the LAC is such that we can resolve the dispute through talks and from a position of relative strength,” Bhatia added.

On the current complex global scenario, the minister said, “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies.”

On the situation along the border with Pakistan, Singh said proxy war by the adversary was continuing. “I compliment the excellent synergy between the central armed police forces (CAPF), police and the army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue.”