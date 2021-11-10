Mansukh Mandaviya to meet health ministers of states, UTs on ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign tomorrow

Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Thursday with his counterparts from all states and Union territories (UTs) on the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ mega-vaccination campaign against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3 with a focus on administering the doses to those who are yet to receive the first shot and also maximise the second dose of vaccination. The announcement of the campaign was made after PM Modi held a meeting with the officials of 45 districts in 11 states and Union territories with low first-dose vaccination coverage. Chief ministers of these states were also present at the review meetings.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, among others, were some of the states and Union territories from where the districts hailed.

During the launch of the campaign, PM Modi directed officials to not show any laxity in the speed of the Covid-19 vaccination in the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ drive. He also asked officials to keep micro-strategies in mind, even take help of local religious leaders to create awareness among people and also to tackle rumours around Covid-19 vaccination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the health ministry data, as of Wednesday, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 109 crore. Of this figure, 52,69,137 doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.