Mandsaur rape accused could be assaulted by prisoners in jail, fear authorities

Prison authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur have said they fear for the safety of the two men accused of raping an eight-year-old girl last week as they could be assaulted by other prisoners, given the amount of anger against them.

Mandsaur jail’s superintendent Sunil Sharma wrote to superintendent of police Manoj Singh, saying the prison does not have an under cell, where under-trial prisoners can be kept separately, and that Irfan and Asif could be in danger.

The jail in Mandsaur is very old and like most others in Madhya Pradesh, it is overcrowded. There are 568 prisoners against the capacity of 250, according to jail officials.

The girl was kidnapped from her school on June 26 by one of the accused and taken to Laxman Darwaza where Irfan and Asif raped her, slit her throat and left her for dead. The girl suffered serious injuries to her neck, face and private parts.

Singh said he has received the letter.

“There is a perceived security threat. We are exploring several options. We can shift them to either Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam or even Neemuch,” Singh said.

“We have to bear in mind that we are going for a speedy trial through a fast track court, so we can’t shift them very far away, as they have to be brought every day to the court. It is also possible that we might keep them in Mandsaur itself in a separate arrangement,” Singh added.

Indore is 200km away from Mandsaur, Ujjain 150km, Ratlam 90 km and Neemuch is 60km.

There was an outpouring of anger against the two accused not only in Mandsaur but in neighbouring Neemuch, Indore and as well as in capital Bhopal where candle marches were taken out.

People in Mandsaur and Neemuch observed a day’s shutdown and gave a memorandum to the police demanding that the accused be hanged.

The victim is recovering at the MY Hospital in Indore and, according to its superintendent Dr VS Pal, has been shifted to a private ward.

“She is playing with her toys and it is possible that we might discharge her within two to three weeks,” Dr Pal said.

“A medical board would be sitting soon to decide on that matter,” he said after he was asked by when she would be in a position to record her statement.

Doctors treating her said an object – possibly a rod or a wooden stick – had been inserted into her in such a manner brutal that her entrails had come out and had to undergo two surgeries.

Singh said that apart from recording the statement of the girl, all the formalities in the case have been completed.

“We will submit the challan the day after we record the girl’s statement,” Singh said.

