Mangaluru man sentenced to life for killing 47-year-old in 2022

A court in Mangaluru on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a 47-year-old man in Dakshina Kannada district in 2022. Police said the murder was allegedly committed due to financial enmity between the accused and the victim. (AFP file photo for representation)

The II Additional District and Sessions Court Judge, Jagadish VN, convicted the accused, Murugan, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000.

According to the police, the case relates to the murder of Harish Salyan, a resident of Ullanje in Mangaluru city. The incident occurred on March 19, 2022, near a tourist car parking area at Mulki Pete in Bappanadu village of Mulki town.

Investigations revealed that the accused attacked Salyan with a red laterite stone embedded in cement concrete, repeatedly striking his face and killing him on the spot.

Police said the murder was allegedly committed due to financial enmity between the accused and the victim.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Mulki police station, and the matter was later taken up for trial in the Sessions Court.