Mangaluru on alert after man stabbed to death, Sec 144 imposed

Bengaluru

A group of unidentified assailants have stabbed a man to death in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, the police said on Sunday, adding that Section 144 has also been imposed in the area for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Jaleel (45).

The police officials have also ordered a ban on liquor sales till December 27, according to the news agency ANI.

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said two unidentified miscreants attacked Jaleel at his shop and stabbed him before fleeing the spot.

“Jaleel owned a fancy store at Katipalla in Surathkal. He is a resident of Kulooru which is under the Kavoor police station limits. According to eyewitnesses, at around 8-8:30 pm on Saturday, miscreants attacked him and stabbed him with a knife at his shop,” Shashi Kumar said.

“He was immediately shifted to Srinivas Medical College and Hospital. We came to know that there was a death. Since there was no postmortem facility there, the deceased was shifted to the AJ Medical College,” Kumar added. The reason behind the attack is not known yet.

Kumar said the Surathkal police have registered a murder case and attempts are on to nab the accused the earliest. “We will take necessary legal action against them once they are arrested,” he added.

Later, the police clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.

“Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur PS limits in Mangaluru from 6 am on December 25 to 6 am on December 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of a murder incident. Sale of liquor was also banned till 10 am on December 27,” said Kumar.

Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people in the concerned area. However, this will not apply to Christmas celebrations, religious programmes and emergency services. Industrial and commercial establishments have also been asked to end the work shift of their employees by 6 pm and not allow them to roam around between 6 pm and 6 am on December 25 and 26, he added.

“As you all know, the Mangaluru City Commissionerate limits is a sensitive area. Surathkal has always been a very sensitive area. As a result, in the past as well, we have taken precautionary measures when such instances have occurred...We have also deployed additional police personnel and striking force in Surathkal and sensitive areas of Mangaluru City Commissioner,” Kumar said.

Surathkhal in Mangaluru was also epicentre of communal strife in June when three people, including a Hindu group activist Praveen Netharu, were killed within a fortnight. Later, a man identified as Fazil was killed allegedly by some Hindu activists.

Meanwhile, irate local residents in Surathkal stopped the ambulance carrying Jaleel’s body, and refused to let it proceed till the culprits were arrested.

“He was a very innocent person. We will not agree to take the body if the real culprits are not arrested. They are saying that they have found some clue since yesterday. But till now they have not proven anything. We want the culprit to be arrested right now. We will not take the body till this happens,” Jaleel’s brother said.

Shashi Kumar, who reached the spot after getting information about the protest, assured them of stringent and quick action. “Firstly, such a death, whether it is accident, suicide or murder, should not have occurred...It is our duty to arrest the real culprits in the murder,” he told the protesters.

The funeral procession was later allowed to proceed.