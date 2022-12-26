Three, including SoBo hotelier, arrested for death of 49-year-old

Mumbai: The MRA Marg police arrested a hotelier, his son and their employee under the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a 49-year-old Pydhonie resident died after he was assaulted by them on Saturday night.

The arrested accused have been identified as Noor Ul-Amin Abdul Rehman Shaikh (57), his son, Mohammad Ali Noor Ul-Amin Shaikh (26) and their employee Ateeq Ur Yusuf Rehman (33). Shaikh and his son Mohammad live in Mumbai Central area and own a hotel while Rehman works there.

According to the police, the deceased, Hanif Rahiman ran a hotel ‘Malabar residency’ owned by Shaikh. Due to some dispute between them the accused wanted Rahiman to vacant the hotel which led to an argument. On December 6, the accused, his son along with six to seven others allegedly assaulted Rahiman inside the hotel premises.

A severely injured Rahiman was admitted in a government hospital and later shifted to Bombay Hospital where he underwent angioplastic surgery on December 16. He was discharged and was recuperating at his residence in Pydhonie. However, on December 24, Rahiman allegedly lost consciousness and collapsed. His family members rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The police were informed about the incident. A police team conducted a detailed investigation and recorded the statement of two persons, a manager of the hotel and another person who had dispersed the fight, said a police officer.

Based on the complaint made by the brother-in-law of the deceased an FIR was registered under the sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “As per the preliminary investigation it appears that Rahiman died due to some internal injury. We are waiting for the final medical reports of the deceased,” said a senior inspector Rajesh Pawar of the MRA Marg police station. The accused were arrested and produced before the court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.