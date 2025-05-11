Manipur: 13 militants arrested in last 24 hours in a statewide crackdown

Imphal: At least 13 militants have been arrested in a statewide crackdown in a joint operation by security forces and police in Manipur in the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday. A large cache of items were recovered from their possession, including 75 rounds of assorted ammunition (Sourced photo? Representative photo)

Those arrested are “active” members of banned insurgent groups and were allegedly involved in extortion activities, a senior police officer told HT, adding, “We have been receiving complaints of extortion and illegal activities. To crackdown on those armed miscreants or militants, we have been taking necessary measures.”

The police said two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group [KCP (PWG)] faction — Ningthoujam Kiran Meitei alias Boinao (29) of Lairenkabi Mayai Leikai and Sorokhaibam Inaocha Singh (45) of Salam Mamang Leikai, both residents of Imphal West district — were arrested on Saturday.

The duo was allegedly extorting money from government departments, officials, and the public. “A large cache of items was recovered from their possession, including 75 rounds of assorted ammunition of various calibers such as 5.56 mm, AK, and .303, along with two Baofeng two-way radio sets with chargers, a green bulletproof vest with two iron plates suspected to be improvised armour, a camouflage helmet, mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, a green backpack, and a four-wheeler vehicle,” an officer said.

Abujam Manoj Singh (21), an active member of the KCP (Apunba) faction, was also apprehended on May 10 from Salam Maning Leikai under the jurisdiction of Patsoi police station in Imphal West district. Security forces recovered 46 live rounds of 5.56 mm caliber ammunition and a mobile phone from his possession.

In a separate operation, Sogolsem Thoithoi alias Samson (44), an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), was arrested from Mayang Langjing Kwaisphai under Lamsang police station. He was reportedly involved in extorting money from government schools and the public in the Imphal area, the officer added.

Two cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive [PREPAK (Pro)] faction were also arrested on Saturday. “Ingudam Ingocha Singh alias Borobi (48) of Seijang Makha Leikai, Imphal East district, accused of transporting logistics, arms, ammunition, and food supplies for the outfit, was held from Chingarel Tejpur under Lamlai police station. Sarangthem Premananda Singh alias Nanao (35) of Kakching Khunou was arrested from Wangoo Chairel Sabam in Kakching district. He is suspected of being involved in extortion activities,” an officer said.

An active member of the G5 organisation — one of the five banned underground outfits affiliated with PREPAK --- Salam Kifson Luwang alias Loya (26) was arrested from Wahengbam Leikai Lairembi Maning under Imphal police station. He is suspected of extorting money from the public in the valley region, the officer said.

Meanwhile, four cadres of the KCP (Meitei Communist Progressive) faction were apprehended from different locations in Imphal West and Kakching districts on Friday.

The security forces arrested Hidangmayum Harishankar Sharma alias Ajay (32), Hidangmayum Naoba Sharma alias Nongthang (36), Oinam Jeet Singh alias Sanamani (42), and Laishram Inao Singh alias Loya or Sanjenaha (42), and seized two pistols with magazines, 27 rounds of live ammunition, a three-wheeler and a two-wheeler, along with four mobile phones, wallets, and identity cards during the operation.

Two more arrests were made on Friday. Ningombam Jiten Singh alias Bikramjit (45), an active cadre of KCP (PWG) accused of extortion, was arrested from Thoubal Ningombam Utha Leirak. Khangembam Ningthem Meitei alias Tomcha (51), a PREPAK (Pro) member, was arrested from his Ningel Awang Leikai residence under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district. He is suspected of extortion, illegal road tax collection, and illegal recruitment in his area, the officer said.

The security forces are carrying out extensive intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search drives across the state. The officer added that the state’s security forces are committed to combating militant activity and protecting the public from illegal extortion networks.